Shirley Heinze to host volunteer workdays at Lydick Bog

SOUTH BEND — Shirley Heinze Land Trust will host a series of volunteer workdays at Lydick Bog Nature Preserve on the last Wednesday of the month from now through November, from 9 a.m. to noon EDT.
The preserve is located at 25898 U.S. 20, South Bend.
Lydick Bog Nature Preserve protects 178 acres of wetlands, interspersed with high ridges and islands of upland forest. The preserve is in the early stages of restoration efforts, and volunteers are needed to help with improvements.
Participants will use hand tools to remove invasive plant species, such as multiflora rose and bush honeysuckle, and will also pick up litter along the trail. No previous experience is necessary. After the morning’s work is complete, the group will hike the preserve to see its varied habitats and learn about the geological processes that shaped the landscape here.
All necessary equipment and gear will be provided, as well as granola bars and water, although participants are encouraged to bring a reusable water bottle. Volunteers should dress appropriately for the weather, and wear waterproof boots or other footwear suitable for potentially muddy conditions. Long pants and sleeves are suggested to protect against ticks, mosquitos, and poison ivy. The group will meet in the gravel parking lot at the preserve to sign in. There is a moderate hike through a former agricultural field into the forest where work will take place.
RSVP’s are requested. For questions or to RSVP, call the office at (219) 242-8558 or email Volunteer Coordinator Christine Maloney at cmaloney@heinzetrust.org.
Since 1981, Shirley Heinze Land Trust has protected, restored and maintained Northwestern Indiana’s natural communities, including tallgrass prairie, high dune, oak savanna, boreal flatwoods, dune-and-swale, woodlands, marshes, swamps, ponds, fens, bogs and riparian habitat. More than 2,400 acres in Lake, Porter, La Porte and St. Joseph Counties have been preserved for the public’s benefit.
