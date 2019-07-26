MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Public Art Committee (MAC) will celebrate Michigan City’s fourth annual open house and unveiling of four new large sculptures, which will bring the total of the collection in or near the city’s art district to 15.
The SculptFusion celebration will be held on July 31 from 5-7 p.m. at Haas and Associates, 526 Franklin St., Michigan City. The public is invited.
“These four newly leased sculptures feature highly original works by noted sculptors, have elicited a variety of animated comments from viewers, which is exactly what we had hoped for in the Uptown Arts District, Washington Park, major roadways like Michigan Boulevard, the Charles Westcott Park and the city’s west side, and other sites to come. We continue to look forward to outstanding expressions of creativity that artists like these bring to our community, proudly!” said MAC Board Member, Judy Jacobi.
Newly leased pieces are:
Sunny Han’s Crystal Effect III – a work of primary colored squared linked ingeniously. It is located on the northwest corner of Nineth and Franklin streets.
Charles Pilkey’s Motor City — a work which referenced the significant presence of the automotive and related industries for which the region is known.
Ruth Migdal’s Ascending — a large sculpture, continuing the signature red color of her series, expressing celebration and positivity.
Fisher Stolz’s Clairvoyance — a stainless steel work featuring continuously spiraled pieces leading to a space though which the curious can peer.
Several of the artists will be present to introduce their sculptures.
A variety of Michigan City area restaurants, culinary artists and companies have volunteered “lite bites” and refreshments for the public to enjoy.
“There is so much to celebrate in Michigan City simultaneously this summer. SculptFusion joins such special events as the Lake Michigan Great Lakes Grand Prix powerboat races and the 18th annual Michigan City Chamber Music Festival. We love the fact that the presence of public sculptures can bring us beauty and joy year-round,” said Dale Cooper, curator and visitor center manager of the La Porte County Convention and Visitor’s Bureau.
