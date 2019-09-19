SCHULTZ IS 'PART OF THE SOLUTION'

Submitted photo / Solid Waste District of La Porte CountyAt the Sept. 11 joint meeting of the La Porte County Solid Waste District Board and Citizens Advisory Committee, the district honored Nora Schultz, a La Porte County resident who’s been cleaning up the county for the past 10 years. Schultz “started out picking up litter in areas throughout Michigan City,” and so far this year has picked up nearly 300 bags, according to district spokeswoman Sacha Gee-Burns. “We wanted to commend and recognize her volunteer work in keeping our county cleaned up, with hopes of inspiring others to want to go out and clean up as well.” Asked why she does it, Schultz said, “If you have to ask me why, then you’re not seeing the problem. I saw the problem, and I saw that I could either be part of that problem, or I could be part of the solution.” Shown from left are district director Clay Turner, Schultz and Gee-Burns.

SCHULTZ IS ‘PART OF THE SOLUTION’

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.