SC FFA picks up several honors at state

UNION MILLS – It was another big year for the South Central FFA Chapter at the state convention at Purdue University, where some milestones were reached.
The chapter's leadership Career and Development Events finalists, Maggie Thomas and Morgan Hinz, competed against the other state district winners – Thomas presenting an Ag Demonstration in the Plant and Soils division about how to analyze a field using crop scouting; and Hinz competing in the Job Interview CDE, where she went through a professional job interview and placed fourth in the state.
On June 19, the fourth general session/Hoosier Degree session wrapped up with about 432 students receiving their State/Hoosier degrees. To earn a degree, students, must compete in five FFA activities above the chapter level, including a leadership CDE; demonstrate 10 parliamentary procedure practices; and have an active Supervised Agricultural Experience where they worked in a placement for 600 hours or more. Students could also qualify by starting an agriculture business in which they earned and invested at least $2,547 over the course of their high school career.
South Central has three students who qualified for the Hoosier Degree: Chase Grott, Morgan Hinz and Trent Olling.
Keith Werner was also recognized, taking fourth place for his state grain placement proficiency application, which showed the skills he learned while working on the farm.
At the end of the fourth general session, Star Awards were presented to the top four students in the state in their respective areas – Agribusiness, Agriscience, Farmer, and Placement.
Katelyn Rudolph was one of the top four in the Star Farmer category, and was recognized with her advisor, Kyle McCallum and the other star candidates. She was honored for having an extensive SAE program that showcased her ability to raise, market and sell dairy beef steers.
“To be in the top four for any of the star awards areas is an amazing opportunity,” McCallum said. “Katelyn has worked really hard for many years to balance her academics, her sports schedules, her clubs and FFA involvement, and this SAE.”
On June 20, the convention wrapped up with more honors for the SC FFA Chapter. Morgan Hinz was elected State Northern Region Vice President – SC’s first state officer. She competed against over 21 finalists during several interviews to earn the position, in which she will serve until the end of the 2020 State Convention.
The SC Chapter was also awarded the Silver Chapter Award. There were four bronze, 10 silver, 10 gold, and 10 Top 10 chapters in the state this year, based on the chapter Program of Activities, a document illustrating goals, activities, and community involvement throughout the year.
