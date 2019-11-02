CHESTERTON — Visitors are invited to burn the midnight oil with the Indiana Audubon as they help connect people and nature with a special night of the owls on Nov.r 9.
On this night, participants may choose from one of five owl banding stations running in Indiana to learn about the amazing migration of our smallest owl, the Northern Saw-whet Owl.
Participants may choose from the Mary Gray Bird Sanctuary station in Connersville, the Indiana Dunes station in Chesterton, the Purdue Martell Forest station in West Lafayette, the Ball State station in Muncie, or the Yellowwood State Forest station outside of Nashville. All participants should dress for the weather, as you may be outside at certain times, depending on the station. Each station’s banding experience is different, as well as the specific access and times that the station will meet.
Registration for these special evening owl banding demonstrations is free but required as space is limited. Times vary depending on the station. Registration and more information can be found at indianaaudubon.org/events.
To learn more about the Indiana Audubon Society and to search for programs near you, visit them on the web at www.indianaaudubon.org.
