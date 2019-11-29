MICHIGAN CITY — In celebration of Giving Tuesday, Save the Dunes, 444 Barker Road, Michigan City, is asking Northwest Indiana residents to Get Involved, Get Outside, and Give — all to support the Indiana dunes and Lake Michigan.
You may have heard of Black Friday and Cyber Monday, but those looking to support causes that are near to their hearts can do so by participating in Giving Tuesday. Giving Tuesday is a global generosity movement, unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and their world.
Save the dunes has announced that an anonymous donor has pledged a $5,000 matching gift in the spirit of Giving Tuesday. This gift is also made in memory of two women who dedicated their lives to the conservation movement in the region, Charlotte Read and Lee Botts.
Those interested in making a donation this Giving Tuesday can do so by visiting savedunes.org.
“Giving Tuesday isn’t just about fundraising; it’s about communities banding together and giving their
time and resources to a dedicated cause,” said Natalie Johnson, Save the Dunes executive director. “Our cause is to inspire, educate and activate our community to celebrate and protect our natural areas in the Indiana dunes and Lake Michigan.”
Giving Tuesday is Dec. 3, but organizations like Save the Dunes are offering opportunities to get involved now.
Opportunities to get involved and get outside include:
• #OptOutside Hike in the Indiana Dunes National Park on Friday from 1-4 p.m. at West Beach at North County Line Road in Gary. Join the National Park Service, Save the Dunes, and REI as we #OptOutside on Black Friday. This is a casual hike through the dunes to appreciate one of our region’s greatest treasurers. No registration is required.
• Great Lakes Restoration Initiative Advocacy Training on Giving Tuesday, Dec. 3 from 6-7:30 p.m.
