La PORTE — La Porte Hospital is welcoming area residents to another installment of its First Friday concert series on Friday at noon in the La Porte Hospital Chapel, 1007 Lincoln Way, La Porte. The chapel is conveniently located on the first floor.
The Rusty Nail Crossings gospel group will perform acoustic selections including some sing-a-long Christmas songs. Rusty Nail Crossings band consists of six members who provide the full array of acoustic, bluegrass instrumentation: guitar, banjo, mandolin, fiddle, bass and dobro. The group is affiliated with Faith Baptist Church in La Porte.
La Porte Hospital enjoys opening the doors of its chapel to the community on the First Friday of every month at noon as a way to showcase local artists.
First Friday in the Chapel is made possible and organized by the Healthcare Foundation of La Porte, a not-for-profit foundation dedicated to empowering residents to live healthy and well in and around La Porte.
The Healthcare Foundation of La Porte is proud to support health and wellness programs and services to achieve the vision of La Porte becoming one of Indiana’s top 10 healthiest communities by 2030. For more information about First Friday in the Chapel performances, call 325-7633.
