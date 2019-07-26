MICHIGAN CITY — Cadets from Michigan City High School no longer want to just qualify for the national drill championship.
They want to win it.
Cadets from the MCHS Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) attended the National Drill Camp conducted by Sports Network International (SNI) at Texas A&M University in College Station, Texas, from July 7-13.
SNI also conducts the National Marine and All-Service Drill Championship meets. Cadets 1st Lt. Bohdan Walker, 2nd lieutenants Jessica Wilhelm and Julia Ringstad, and Lance Cpl. Hanna Lucas participated in the camp at no cost to them or MCHS. The Marine Corps funded the camp, to include the round trip flight.
According to an MCHS press release, the objective of the camp was to provide the techniques and strategies that make a champion drill team. The instructors at the camp came from schools that have been perennial competitors at national championship meets. MCHS cadets came away from the camp with the knowledge of what it takes to win a national championship, and the motivation and confidence that it can be done at Michigan City.
“We have qualified the last two years for the Marine National Championship,” said Senior Marine Instructor Maj. Tom McGrath. “This year, we want to do more than qualify. It is a great honor to be one of 16 schools out of the 250 nationally to make it, but I have the confidence that our cadets can win the whole thing.”
Master Sgt. Jeff Benak, the Marine instructor, also was optimistic about next year’s drill team.
“Although we lost many seniors,” he said, “we have some really motivated underclassmen ready to take their place.”
According to an MCHS press release, the cadets will remain busy through the summer. In addition to voluntary drill practices, three cadets will be attending a Senior Leadership Camp in Boswell, Pennsylvania, from July 21-27. Cadets will be assisting with the set-up and running of the Michigan City Area Schools (MCAS) Back-To-School Rally on Aug. 8 at the old Elston practice football field. The rally provides free school supplies for all MCAS students. Cadets will also assist with Freshmen Orientation on Aug. 13, the day prior to classes starting for all MCAS schools.
