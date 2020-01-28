Members of the Rotary Club of La Porte recently honored La Porte High School Assistant Principal Holly Wireman with one of The Rotary Foundation’s highest honors – the title of Paul Harris Fellow. Pictured are, from left, Rotary President Elect Leigh Morris, La Porte Community School Corp. Superintendent Mark Francesconi, Past Rotary District Governor Christina Dougherty, Wireman, Rotary President Danielle Eigenmann and La Porte High School Principal Ben Tonagel.
La PORTE — Members of the Rotary Club of La Porte recently honored La Porte High School Assistant Principal Holly Wireman for her achievement of Paul Harris Fellowship from The Rotary Foundation.
In presenting the award, La Porte Rotary President Danielle Eigenmann praised Wireman for her leadership in creating the Interact Club at La Porte High School and finding ways to acquaint members with the Service Above Self concept of Rotary.
