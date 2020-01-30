ROLLING PRAIRIE — The Rolling Prairie High School Alumni Association is offering a scholarship to a qualifying graduating senior.
Any high school senior who plans to attend college or a professional school next year and has either a grandparent or great grandparent who graduated from the former Rolling Prairie High School is eligible to apply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.