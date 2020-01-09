MICHIGAN CITY — Reins of Life is a 41-year-old non-profit organization that helps improve the lives of children and adults with disabilities through equine-assisted activities and therapies. They have locations in Michigan City and South Bend. Volunteers are an invaluable part of the operation, and they can always use new volunteers!
January is a great time for new beginnings and adventures. Would you like to challenge yourself to learn new skills? Are you looking for a fun way to fit in some exercise? Do you enjoy working with people or animals?
Reins of Life has a multitude of volunteer opportunities. The most common volunteer positions are side walking and leading horses during riding lessons. Each rider requires the assistance of one to three volunteers. Volunteers also have the opportunity to help train the horses. Not only does this improve a volunteer’s horse skills, it helps the horses stay in shape and ready for duty. If you’re more of an introvert, you might enjoy feeding horses – they are greatly appreciative and always hungry.
Some programs take additional training. Interactive Vaulting classes require energetic volunteers who have a strong sense of play and who are willing to be silly. Volunteering for vaulting class is a great way to stay fit. How about Therapeutic Driving classes? This class takes up to five volunteers, and watching someone learn to drive a horse drawn carriage (or sleigh!) is a unique experience.
Perhaps you would enjoy working with the Reins of Life Veterans Team or the Equine Encounters class. These individualized classes can focus on building trust, self-confidence, and relationships with others. Retirees often volunteer for the School Program, which operates during the school day and involves more than 20 local special education classes. The students are guaranteed to bring a smile to your face!
For just a weekly commitment of just two hours, you could volunteer at Reins of Life and make an incredible difference to a person, the community, and yourself.
New volunteer training will be held on Jan. 16 from 5:30-9 p.m. CT at 9375W CR-300N, Michigan City. You must be at least 13 years old. Previous horse experience is not required. While the class will be held inside the arena, it will still be chilly, so dress for the weather.
Please RSVP to Beth (call or text) (219) 276-7849.
