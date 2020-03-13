Recycling pays off at Krueger Middle School

Seventh-graders in an Environmental Science class at Krueger Middle School show off some of the recycling bins that the school is using as part of the PepsiCo Recycle Rally. Just about every Krueger student is involved in the effort, and the school is looking for adult volunteers to assist.

 Submitted photo / Michigan City Area Schools

MICHIGAN CITY —Krueger Middle School students are learning that it can pay to recycle.

In 2019, the school won a $10,000 prize from the PepsiCo Recycle Rally, after ranking ninth in the nation in the Recycle Rally challenge.

