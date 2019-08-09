Public invited to Lydick Bog state dedication celebration

SOUTH BEND — The public is invited to a celebration of the dedication of Lydick Bog as an Indiana State Nature Preserve on Aug. 16 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time. The event will include a dedication ceremony, guided hikes and light refreshments. It will take place at Lydick Bog Nature Preserve, located at 25898 U.S. 20, in South Bend.
The ceremony will include remarks by Ron Hellmich, newly appointed director, Division of Nature Preserves of the Indiana Department of Natural Resources; Scott Namestnik, a local botanist who was instrumental in the protection of property; and Kristopher Krouse, Executive Director of Shirley Heinze Land Trust.
Lydick Bog officially received the State Dedicated Nature Preserve status in January of this year. The designation adds additional protection for the plants, animals and natural communities in the 178-acre preserve, and protects the property in perpetuity from development which would harm its natural character. Lydick Bog is the sixth Shirley Heinze Land Trust preserve to receive the Indiana State Nature Preserve designation.
According to the Shirley Heinze Land Trust, since 1981 the organization has protected, restored and maintained northwestern Indiana’s rich and significant natural communities, including tallgrass prairie, high dune, oak savanna, boreal flatwoods, dune-and-swale, woodlands, marshes, swamps, ponds, fens, bogs, and riparian habitat. More than 2,400 acres in Lake, Porter, La Porte, and St. Joseph Counties have been preserved for the public’s benefit.
At the entrance to the latest preserve, existing structures have recently been demolished and cleared in preparation for the development of public access amenities. A master plan developed for the nature preserve includes the construction of a boardwalk, pavilion, restroom facilities, parking lot, trails, signage, and a maintenance garage.
The Indiana Bicentennial Nature Trust, U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service, The Conservation Fund, and NIPSCO were integral to the protection of Lydick Bog. This land is being conserved, in part, by funding and technical assistance made available as mitigation for impacts caused by the construction and maintenance of the Reynolds Topeka Electric System Improvement Project in partnership with the United States Fish and Wildlife Service.
For more information on the work and nature preserves of Shirley Heinze Land Trust, visit www.heinzetrust.org, call (219) 242-8558, or access its Facebook page at www.facebook.com/heinzetrust.
