Polish Heritage Association honored for work in Michigan City

MERRILLVILLE — In 2012, the Polish Heritage Association sponsored the first Polish Heritage Festival at Friendship Botanic Gardens in Michigan City.
The PHA also cares for the Polish ethnic garden and recently sponsored two special features to it. In May 2018, the PHA hosted a dedication ceremony for a new bronze bust sculpture of Ignacy Jan Paderewski – the Polish composer, politician, and statesman for Polish Independence – created by area artist Dora Natella. A statue of a white stork was added in 2017, and the PHA sponsored a “Name the Stork” contest, with the moniker of “Florek” being selected as the winner.
Those were just among the achievements cited when the organization was honored at the Polish American Congress Indiana Division’s 22nd Annual Heritage Awards Banquet on Nov. 17.
The PHA of Michigan City – founded by Mark Kolasa and the late George Neagu in 2011 – received the Heritage Award. Members representing the group in receiving the honor included Mark Kolasa, Amanda Kolasa, Theresa Child, Janusz Duzinkiewicz, Dan Krsak, Diann Gonsorek and Jerry Sosinski.
“The Polish American Congress is a national organization, so it is quite an honor to be named an award recipient,” according to PHA spokeswoman Ann Scamerhorn.
PHA has sponsored a scholarship essay contest to support students pursuing their education after high school or at the college level, and to raise awareness about Poland, Poles and Polish-Americans. The organization’s other projects include a Polish cookbook fundraiser and making charitable contributions to other non-profit organizations.
Also honored by the Polish American Congress was James Pula, professor of history at Purdue University Northwest’s Westville campus, recipient of the Distinguished Service Award.
In 2014, Dr. Pula was honored with Poland’s highest civilian award, the Officer’s Cross of the Order of Merit of the Republic of Poland, presented by the country’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
The Order of Merit, signed by the president of Poland, Bronislaw Komorowski, is awarded to those who have rendered great service to Poland in the areas of research on its history, the promotion of its Polish culture, and service for the Polish diaspora and Poles abroad.
Pula has authored and/or edited a number of publications, books and articles, among the most notable being the “Polish American Encyclopedia,” winner of the 2012 Oskar Halecki Prize for the best book on Polish American History and Culture.
He has also been featured in interviews in two documentaries that aired on PBS in recent years – “The Fourth Partition,” a 2013 film about the more than 4 million Polish citizens who immigrated to the United States and Chicago from 1870-1920; and “Kosciuszko: A Man Ahead of His Time,” a 2015 film based on the book “The Peasant Prince: Thaddeus Kosciuszko and the Age of Revolution,” in which Pula made mention that there are more statues of this Polish patriot in America than any historical figure (except for George Washington).
Fellow honoree East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland – recipient of the Civic Award – aided in keeping Kosciuszko’s name associated with the city’s park and with the refurbishment and re-dedication of the Kosciuszko statue that was vandalized in 2015.
—From staff reports
