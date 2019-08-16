PNW's student-produced TV program wins international awards

WESTVILLE — Purdue University Northwest’s (PNW) student-produced television program, “The Roundtable Perspective,” developed in partnership with Lakeshore Public Media, has received two industry awards. The recognitions mark the third consecutive year the show has been honored.
“Roundtable Perspective continues to shine with critically researched discussion on challenging topics that engage our audience,” said Jake B. Giles, studio manager and technical production advisor. “This is a tribute to our broadcasting students because not only are they gaining real world experience, but producing a show that is internationally recognized.”
Produced as part of a senior-level class at PNW, the show earned an “Award of Distinction” in the category of Film/Video-Talk Show/Interview from the Academy of Interactive & Visual Arts as part of their 25th annual Communicator Awards. PNW was the only Award of Distinction winner from Indiana in any category.
A second award for excellence was presented by the 2019 Videographer Awards in the category of Television Production/TV News/Programs. The Videographer Awards is one of the oldest and most respected awards programs in the industry.
“The Roundtable Perspective” is broadcast weekly on Lakeshore PBS at 8:30 p.m. Fridays and 10 a.m. Sundays.
