PNW partners with Argonne National Laboratory, ArcelorMittal for manufacturing research project

HAMMOND, Ind. and LEMONT, Ill. — Steel manufacturer ArcelorMittal and Purdue University Northwest (PNW) are partnering with Argonne National Laboratory in Lemont, Illinois, on a research project funded under the U.S. Department of Energy’s (DOE) High Performance Computing for Manufacturing (HPC4Mfg) Program.
The research project, “Application of High-Performance Computing (HPC) to Optimize Reheat Furnace Efficiency in Steel Manufacturing,” will focus on improving steel reheat furnace efficiency by simulating furnace and process phenomena and developing databases of criteria for optimized furnace operation.
PNW’s Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation (CIVS) will conduct computational modeling to simulate reheat furnace operation under a variety of conditions, to balance the many factors involved in consistently bringing steel slabs to target temperatures, maintaining desired metallurgical properties, and optimizing production schedules—while also minimizing fuel use.
Using data and process insights provided by ArcelorMittal and other members of PNW’s Steel Manufacturing Simulation and Visualization Consortium (SMSVC), students at CIVS will perform process modeling and simulation, and conduct studies on different factors influencing operation performance and output quality.
DOE’s Argonne National Laboratory (ANL) will provide the high-performance computing facilities needed to yield comprehensive and detailed computational analyses, and further support the project with added expertise in computer science and energy analysis.
“The HPC4Mfg Program aims to help U.S. manufacturers become more productive and competitive, through advancement of energy-efficient and cleaner production technologies,” said Argonne Technical Representative May Wu. “With this research project, we hope to develop synergies by using expertise from all three organizations to advance science and engineering, while contributing to the growth of the steel manufacturing industry.”
CIVS and SMSVC Director Chenn Zhou, who will serve as PNW’s Principal Investigator for this project, summarized the research as follows: “Reheat furnaces have an essential role in steel production, but their operation is both energy-intensive and complex. This collaborative research will use advanced simulation and computing technologies to investigate ways that steel manufacturers can improve slab quality, increase productivity and reduce energy consumption. We look forward to working together to generate great outcomes and impacts.”
Speaking on behalf of the Steel Manufacturing Simulation & Visualization Consortium (SMSVC), David White, director of Process Research at ArcelorMittal’s East Chicago Research Center, said, “We are excited to be able to combine the tremendous computing resources of Argonne National Laboratory with the process modeling expertise of Purdue Northwest on this project. Reheat furnaces are common to all steelmakers, and their efficient operation directly transfers to lower energy costs and higher product quality for our industry.”
Center for Innovation through Visualization and Simulation (CIVS)
Purdue University Northwest’s CIVS is an interdisciplinary applied research center that combines advanced simulation techniques with 3D visualization and virtual reality technologies to produce innovative solutions in response to real-world industrial, research and community challenges. Further information about CIVS is available online at www.pnw.edu/civs.
High Performance Computing for Manufacturing Program – U.S. Department of Energy
The High Performance Computing for Manufacturing (HPC4Mfg) Program unites the world-class computing resources and expertise of Department of Energy national laboratories with U.S. manufacturers to deliver solutions that could revolutionize manufacturing.
Led by Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory (LLNL), and joined by all DOE national laboratories, including principal national laboratories Lawrence Berkeley and Oak Ridge, HPC4Mfg offers a low-risk path for U.S. manufacturing companies interested in adopting high-performance computing (HPC) technology to advance clean energy technologies and increase energy efficiency while reducing risk of HPC adoption.
The HPC4Mfg Program aims to:
• Infuse advanced computing expertise and technology into the manufacturing industry.
• Advance innovative clean energy technologies.
• Reduce energy and resource consumption.
• Strengthen companies’ competitiveness.
The U.S. Department of Energy’s Advanced Manufacturing Office (AMO) within the Energy Efficiency and Renewable Energy (EERE) Office, sponsors this Program.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.