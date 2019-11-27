PNW HONORS STUDENTS IN BIG EASY

Fourteen Purdue University Northwest Honors College students participated as presenters at the 54th National Collegiate Honors Council Annual Conference on Nov. 6-10 in New Orleans. The conference highlighted student and faculty research presentations from across the nation, and provided training and development for honors program administrators. Students had the opportunity to explore the city through NCHC’s City as Text Program, and network with honors students and faculty from around the world. From left are: Annabelle Engel, Zachary Eng, Regan Sink, Kaitlyn Murrell, Victoria Bengston, Kayla Vasilko, Joseph Stewart, Hanna Damarjian, Brandon Grabarek, Sadie Casteel, Elizabeth Searle, Darian Smith, Karly Wcisel and Shakira Taylor. 

 Submitted photo / Purdue University Northwest

