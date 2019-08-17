WESTVILLE and HAMMOND, Ind. — Purdue Northwest's campuses will hold a "Welcome Rally" next week.
The event showcases the many clubs, organizations and activities available to PNW students at both Hammond and Westville campuses.
Welcome Rally times are:
• Westville Campus, 1401 S. U.S. 421, Westville — Aug. 21 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
• Hammond Campus, 2200 169th St., Hammond — Aug. 22 between 11:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m.
As part of the fall festivities, Purdue University Northwest will again host its annual “Pride Stride” 5K fun run/walk on Sept. 12 at PNW’s Westville Campus. Runners are blasted with color throughout a scenic cross country, trail course. Check-in begins at 4:30 p.m. and the race starts at 6 p.m.
Open to everyone, the entry fee is $5. Food and refreshments will be served following the race.
For more information and to register, visit pnw.edu/pride-stride.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.