PNW faculty member hopes to bring 'chemical reaction' with new scholarship

WESTVILLE — Purdue University Northwest (PNW) faculty member John Cox has turned his passion for the chemical coatings field into opportunities for PNW students, the University said in a press release.
Cox, a past president of the Chicago Society for Coatings Technology, has established the Dr. John Cox Chicago Society for Coatings Technology scholarship.
Cox, who earned a doctorate degree in organic chemistry from the University of Louisville and has been active in the chemical coatings industry for more than 40 years, has a unique understanding of this continually evolving field, PNW said. From household paints made with organic compounds to applications providing soundproofing for military aircraft, he believes the chemical coatings specialty promises endless job opportunities for new graduates.
Creating a scholarship became a top priority for Cox after hearing from numerous colleagues that there is growing demand for young people to enter this field.
“Companies need young and forward-thinking people,” Cox said in a press release. “There is a bright future for students interested in coatings, and I hope this new scholarship will pique the interest of students at Purdue Northwest.”
With jobs available throughout the Chicagoland area, the Midwest and beyond, the objective is to match students with industry leaders looking for new talent. Cox routinely helps students find jobs, PNW said.
“Through networking and introducing students to distributors, I am able to help match up students with employers who are desperately seeking new talent,” Cox said.
Cox teaches courses in coatings and resin in the Chemistry department at PNW. He also currently is a consultant at Aqua Coat in Elgin, Illinois, and a member of the Chicago Paint and Coatings Association.
Purna Das, professor of Physics and chairman of the Chemistry and Physics department at PNW, describes Cox as “a true friend and benefactor of the department for many years.”
“We are truly grateful for his generous donation and for caring about our students,” Das said in a press release.
For more information about PNW, visit www.pnw.edu.
