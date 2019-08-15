PNW announces new director of White Lodging School of Hospitality & Tourism Management

HAMMOND AND WESTVILLE, Ind. — The Office of the Dean of the College of Business is pleased to announce Godwin-Charles Ogbeide, Ph.D., as the next director of the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management (HTM) at Purdue University Northwest (PNW) .
“Following an extensive national search, Dr. Ogbeide was the natural choice to lead the White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management. His extensive background in hospitality and nutrition, as well as extensive academic credentials will serve Purdue Northwest well,” said Lawrence Hamer, dean of the College of Business.
Ogbeide comes to PNW after having served as an associate professor and director of strategy and hospitality and founding director of the Events and Tourism Institute (ETI) at Indiana University-Purdue University Indianapolis (IUPUI).
Prior to his time at IUPUI, Ogbeide was an associate professor of human nutrition and hospitality innovation management at the University of Arkansas in Fayetteville. He graduated from the University of Missouri-Columbia with both his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in Food Science and Human Nutrition with an emphasis in Hotel and Restaurant Management, and his Ph.D. in Ag Education Leadership with an emphasis in Hospitality Administration and Leadership Development. He also has an M.B.A. degree with over 30 years’ experience in the hospitality and tourism industry.
In addition to his academic career, Ogbeide is vice president and immediate past president of the Council on Hotel, Restaurant, and Institutional Education (CHRIE), a nonprofit association working to promote global education, research, service and business in the hospitality & tourism industry. His research interests are in the areas of leadership strategy, events, hospitality and tourism management, as well as the implications of policies and marketing strategies on stakeholders’ behavior. He is a reviewer and editorial board member for several scholarly journals and the chief editor of the Events and Tourism Review.
“The reputation of PNW’s White Lodging School of Hospitality and Tourism Management is widely known. To have the opportunity to work with the dedicated faculty, staff and others at Purdue Northwest to continue this legacy is truly an honor and privilege,” said Ogbeide.
