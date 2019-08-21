WANATAH — Agribusiness professionals, consultants and crop advisers who work with farmers will learn new strategies for identifying and responding to a variety of crop problems at a late summer workshop at Purdue University's Pinney Purdue Ag Center near Wanatah.
Participants will gain practical knowledge that will help them assist farmers in managing the nutrient, pest and environmental factors that influence crop growth. The workshops are presented by experts from Purdue Extension Field Crops team.
The workshop at Pinney Purdue Ag Center will take place on Sept. 4 from 9 a.m.-3:45 p.m. Topics to be covered by Purdue Extension specialists include late season crop disease identification and management, corn and soybean development and harvest issues, end-of-season weed management, and proactive grain storage management. Joe Becovitz with the Office of Indiana State Chemist will give an update on the status of this year’s pesticide drift complaints. Registration is $50 and include field guides, handouts and lunch.
Pinney Purdue Ag Center is located at 11402 S. County Line Road, Wanatah. Continuing education credits will be available for crop advisers (CEUs), commercial (CCH) and private applicators (PARP, with $10 fee). Participants are reminded to bring their pesticide applicator cards for registration. Lunch is included with all of the events.
Registration is required at least one week before the diagnostic workshop. For more information and to register, visit http://www.cvent.com/d/m6q6d2. For specific details and available credits, contact Purdue Extension at 324-9407 or visit https://ag.purdue.edu/arge/pac/Pages/ppac-home.aspx.
