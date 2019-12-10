Can you smell it in the air? The smell of all the pines, firs, spruces and other evergreens that are making their way into people’s homes.
I have had a fresh tree every year of my life that I can remember, and many years it has weighed on me that if I did have an artificial tree that I would be saving many years’ worth of trees from being cut down. But lately I have finally realized that fresh cut trees are recyclable and renewable which makes them a good choice from an environmental standpoint.
When we are finished with our tree, we always take it out to the goats, and they consider it an amazing feast. Just making sure that all the ornaments are off is the only pain in the butt part of that event. The goats are always so excited for any type of evergreen that they chow down most times without really looking, so I don’t want them ingesting an ornament.
If you don’t have goats, you could always bring your tree to me after the holidays, or to the Washington Park Zoo which also accepts Christmas trees that are free from tinsel and other decorations.
If neither of those are an option, you could bring it to the Compost facility on Zigler Road, or if you live in town the street department will pick your tree up curbside after the holidays and bring it to the compost facility for you. Call the street department for actual details such as times and proper procedures. From there, the trees will either be grinded up to make mulch or compost.
I find it fascinating that most trees destined for living rooms take around seven years to grow large enough to be desirable in the eyes of most tree farms. According to the My Indiana Home publication put out by Farm Bureau more than 90,519 trees Christmas trees were cut in Indiana in 2017. There are also 205 Indiana farms that grow Christmas trees on more than 2,663 acres.
We are lucky enough to have several options for fresh Christmas tree farms nearby in our county and surrounding counties. When we go to the tree farm annually to get our tree we go as a large group with my grandparents, sister, nephew, and my daughters all to pick out what we consider the perfect tree. My only requirement is that it has pinecones growing on it somewhere.
My mom would typically pick out what we considered the Charlie Brown tree and we would joke about how it would be missing branches or sections. It never failed though that she would take it home and decorate it and it would be just as beautiful as any other tree out there.
Not everyone is able to have a fresh tree though. Some due to allergies, others maybe due to housing and some folks prefer an artificial tree and skip the mess of fallen needles that constantly need to be cleaned up. I am not a huge fan of cleaning up the needles or remembering to water the tree so I can completely understand that.
Whichever option you choose to go with, take a moment once your tree is all decorated and sit back and enjoy. Happy holidays to everyone.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
