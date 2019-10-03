Peggy Davis to be featured at Barker

Submitted photo / Barker MansionThe Barker Mansion will be open for the First Fridays Art Walk on Friday from 5-8 p.m. Guests will be able to explore the first floor and gardens of the mansion for free. Refreshments will be served, and a film on the history of the Barker Family will be shown. This month’s featured artist is Peggy Davis. Peggy Davis is an award-winning local artist who primarily paints bright, colorful landscapes in acrylic. Her works will be on display in the mansion’s Drawing Room throughout the evening. The Barker Mansion is located at 631 Washington St., Michigan City. Visit www.barkermansion.com or call (219) 873-1520 for details. 

