NEW CARLISLE — The Future Health Professionals (HOSA) group at New Prairie Schools received several recognitions at a recent international competition.
According to New Prairie, 30 students attended the HOSA International Leadership Conference in Orlando, Florida, competing against against 11,000 other students from around the world. Many New Prairie students advanced to the final round of their event. The following students finished in the Top 10/ Top Finalists and found themselves on stage in front of the crowd.
• Jaiden Winters & Avery Mougin: Health Career Display – 1st Middle School division
• Ava Allen: Healthy Lifestyles – 3rd Middle School division
• Petra Hemphill: Current Health Issues – Top Finalist in Secondary & Post Secondary division
• Allison Hein: Human Heredity – 7th in Secondary & Post Secondary division
• Taylor Ostroski: Healthy Lifestyles – 4th Middle School division
Team coach Tonya Aerts, along with student Kaley Sikorski and Play for Jake Foundation founder Julie Schroeder presented two symposiums at the event, filling up the room at each session. HOSA invited the group to speak about their experience with undetected heart conditions and what New Prairie’s HOSA team is doing to raise awareness about sudden cardiac arrest, heart screenings, and AED awareness.
But that’s not all for New Prairie’s HOSA.
Also during this summer, five HOSA team members and Aerts ventured out before sunrise to run a 5K with the U.S. Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams, an IU School of Medicine grad, to raise awareness of addiction, mental health and obesity.
Following HOSA ILC, students and parents volunteered to assist Julie Schroeder with the Play for Jake Golf Outing. This event focused on raising funds to provide heart screenings to the youth throughout their community. On this hot day, HOSA team members and parents served in the Caddie Shack and hustled to assist golfers with their clubs before their scheduled tee time.
The HOSA team recognizes the students’ families and community, as well as the following groups, for their support: NPUSC, Culver’s of La Porte, NW Indiana Area Health Education Center, Anonymous Donor, Kate O’Connors Irish Pub, Rolling Prairie PTO, New Prairie Education Foundation, Unity Foundation- Dr. Kora Family Fund and Olive PTO.
You can follow the team on their Facebook page at New Prairie HOSA.
