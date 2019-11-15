Union Mills Halloween Party winners named
UNION MILLS — Over 50 people came to the Union Mills American Legion for the annual Halloween Party and costume judging.
Unknown is how many actually braved the elements and did the Trick or Treat route through town. The party and prizes are sponsored by the Legion, the Legion Auxiliary, Conservation Club, LIONS and Volunteer Fire Department.
Ages and catagories are infant to grade 6 and all parade and show off their costumes.
Most Original Category: Corbin Doperalski, Conner Doperalski, Finn Rigsby, Grayson Rigsby and Braxton Wagner.
Prettiest : Harper, Wyatt and Willow Rice, Avory Anson and Molly Panos.
Scariest: Brody, Kaston Killin, Xoie Boone, MJ Goodwin and Hope Doughty.
Funniest: Case, Peyton Doughty, Richard Renfro, Neylei Mendoza and Brayton Grott.
Judges were Lions Isacc Bules, Mike and Jenny Niksch.
Friendship Botanic Gardens to host Turkey Walk
MICHIGAN CITY — On Nov. 28, from 11 a.m.-4 p.m., Friendship Botanic Gardens will host a free celebration of Thanksgiving and Native American Heritage Month.
Children will have the chance to embark on a turkey scavenger hunt throughout the gardens and nature trails – find every hidden paper turkey and win a special Thanksgiving prize! Then, visit the Native American Heritage Garden and enjoy getting a first-hand look at Indigenous Peoples’ cooking techniques as the garden educator demonstrates the cooking of traditional pumpkin stew over an open flame.
Children are also invited to check out the ArcelorMittal Children’s Garden, an arena for interactive play experience which includes a playset and a sensory garden.
Friendship Botanic Gardens is located at 2055 E. U.S. 12, Michigan City. For more information contact (219) 878-9885, info@friendshipgardens.org or visit our Facebook event page.
Grams awarded First-Year Scholarship at YSU
YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio — Megan Grams, of Trail Creek, is one of more than 1,000 Youngstown State University students awarded first-year Scholarships of Excellence this fall.
A Michigan City High School graduate who is studying Psychology at YSU, Grams was awarded a First Opportunity Award.
The Scholarships for Excellence award totals are: $1,000 First Opportunity; $2,000 Red and White; $3,000 Dean's; $4,000 President's; $5,000 Trustees'; $4,000 to $6,000 Provost; $1,000 Martin Luther King; $1,000 to $3,000 Honors Program; and $2,000 Trailblazer.
