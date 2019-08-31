Health Benefits of Massage workshop slated
La PORTE — A Health Benefits of Massage workshop is being held on Sept. 3 from 1:30-2:45 p.m. at the Purdue Extension- La Porte County office, 2857 W. Ind 2.
The hands on workshop will focus on the five basic Swedish massage strokes along with the latest on the benefits of message. This program is presented by Allison Goshorn PhD, MA, LMT Purdue Extension Health & Human Sciences Educator. To make a reservation, call 324-9407. The workshop is limited to 30 people. Please plan to wear short sleeves.
Local students named to Manchester Dean's List
NORTH MANCHESTER, Ind. — A total of 388 students at Manchester University are on the spring 2019 Dean’s List. The students achieved a 3.5 GPA or higher while enrolled in at least 12 credit hours of classes this spring.
Local students include:
• Roman Angone, double major in psychology and modern languages, La Porte
• Carly Kwiecien, double major in communication and English, La Porte
• Cassandra Nickerson, double major in business management and Spanish, La Porte
• Ania Ksiezyc, double major in environmental science and art, La Porte
• Abby McVay, psychology, La Porte
• Megan Gushrowski, pre-pharmacy, Michigan City
• Brianna Hill, double major in business management and Spanish, Rolling Prairie
Local students named to Dean's List
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. — The following students were named to Lewis University's Dean's List for the 2019 spring semester:
• Bryce I. Miller, Forensic Criminal Investigation, La Porte
• Alec J. Pawlak, Exercise and Movement Science, La Porte
More than 1,500 students were honored on the Lewis University Dean's List for the 2019 Spring Semester.
To be eligible for this honor, students must have completed a minimum of 12 credit hours during the semester with a grade point average of at least 3.5 and with no "D" or "F" grades.
Knights of Colombus #1542 to host Soccer Challenge
La PORTE — The Knights of Columbus St. Michael Council #1542 will be hosting a soccer challenge on Sept. 29 from noon-3 p.m. The event is free, open to the public, and will take place at the YMCA Andrew Avenue Outdoor Center located at 1400 Andrew Ave., La Porte.
The challenge is open to boys and girls ages 9-14. Please bring your child's birth certificate for proof of age.
Registration for the event will take place from noon-12:30 p.m. with the challenge running from 12:30-3 p.m.
Questions can be directed to Jason Sarver at (219) 508-3420 or jkmksarver@gmail.com.
