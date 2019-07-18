Local residents graduate from University of Alabama
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — The University of Alabama awarded some 5,716 degrees during its spring commencement May 3-5.
Among the recipients are:
Alex Deutscher of Michigan City, Bachelor of Science in Chemical Engineering.
Courtney Alyse Dimitris of La Porte, Bachelor of Science in Athletic Training.
The University of Alabama, the state's oldest and largest public institution of higher education, is a student-centered research university that draws the best and brightest to an academic community committed to providing a premier undergraduate and graduate education.
Vernon named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash. — Dominic Vernon, of Michigan City, has earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for spring semester 2019. Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers 75 fields of study, 23 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
Wolf named to spring 2019 Dean's List
WHEATON, Ill. — Wheaton College student Talya Wolf, of La Porte, was named to the Dean's List for the spring 2019 semester.
To earn Dean's List honors at Wheaton, at undergraduate student must carry 12 or more credit hours and achieve a 3.5 grade point average or higher on the 4.0 scale.
Wheaton College, Wheaton, Illinois, is a coeducational Christian liberal arts college noted for its rigorous academics, integration of faith and learning, and consistent ranking among the top liberal arts colleges in the country.
Mulligan named to Dean's List
PALOS HEIGHTS, Ill. — Alyssa Mulligan, of La Porte, has been named to the Spring 2019 Dean's List at Trinity Christian College, Palos Heights, Illinois.
The dean’s list is Trinity Christian College’s highest academic honor. Traditional undergraduate students who attend Trinity full-time and earned a 3.5 grade point average earn this honor.
