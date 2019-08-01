Dominic Vernon graduates from Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, Wash. — Gonzaga University student Dominic Vernon of Michigan City graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering (BSCE) during their Commencement Ceremony held on May 12 in Spokane’s Veterans’ Memorial Arena.
Gonzaga University is a private Catholic, Jesuit, and humanistic university providing education to more than 7,800 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West’s best comprehensive regional universities.
Emily Johnston named to St. Olaf College Dean’s List
NORTHFIELD, Minn. — Marquette High School graduate Emily Johnston, a Political Science and Philosophy major, has been named to the St. Olaf College dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester.
The dean’s list recognizes students with a semester grade point average of 3.75 or higher on a 4-point scale.
One of the nation’s leading liberal arts colleges, St. Olaf challenges students to excel in the liberal arts, examine faith and values, and explore meaningful vocation in an inclusive, globally engaged community nourished by Lutheran tradition.
Geovanny Tapia named to Millikin University Spring 2019 Dean’s List
DECATUR, Ill. — Geovanny Tapia of La Porte has been named to the Dean’s List at Millikin University for the spring 2019 semester.
Students who attempt 12 graded credits during a fall or spring semester and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher earn Dean’s List honors. Students earning a perfect 4.00 grade point average on 12 graded credits attempted earn High Dean’s List honors.
