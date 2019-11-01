MICHIGAN CITY — “We’re cool and we have some great products. There is no need to go to Chicago for great beers.”
That’s the word from Robby Bearss, marketing manager of the Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission. And it’s the whole point of the fifth annual Food Wars competition, which this year will focus on the area’s booming craft beer scene and the “Best Seasonal Beer in Indiana’s Cool North.”
“Food Wars was always fun, but it’s exciting to be working with the brewers this year,” Bearss said at a preview event Monday at the Brewery Lodge in Michigan City, where several of the competitors from La Porte, Porter, St. Joseph and Elkhart counties offered samples of their top seasonal brews.
“We did burgers the first year, another year was tacos ... it’s a way to bring communities together and promote this industry,” Bearss said. “A lot of small restaurants and brewers don’t even have a marketing budget, and IndianaCoolNorth is helping spread the word about these great destinations and great beers.”
Bearss said that as a beer-lover, he’s always wanted to do breweries for the competition, but “it was a small number until the last few years it’s been booming. I met with all the brewers to get them on board and submit their best seasonal beer for the contest, and they’ve entered some great beers.
“I would like to maybe make this an annual event and do it during different seasons so we could do summer beers one year, and spring the next.”
Thirteen breweries in the four counties have entered beers in the competition, including Zorn Brew Works and Burn ‘Em Brewing, both in Michigan City. Online voting will continue through Nov. 3 at IndianasCoolNorth.com/BeerWars, with the winner announced on Nov. 4.
For the brewers, it’s a great way to get some free marketing for their beers and their establishments, and have some fun with their friends in the business, according to Chris Reisetter, head beer maker at Zorn Brew Works.
“We’re all friends in this industry and we’re very fortunate to be able wake up and do something we love every day rather than go sit in a cubicle,” he said, adding that Beer Wars is not about winning, just a way to get the word out about these beers.
For Zorn, that means Excelsior Pumpkin Ale, though it’s not the typical spicy pumpkin brew.
“We tried to make it taste like beer.” Reisetter said. “We don’t usually use a lot of off-the-wall ingredients in our beers. We’re very traditional in attitude and operation in brewing. We like the classic styles and techniques of brewing.”
Bearss said it was “fun to come out and find out about a lot of small brewers. They’re making great stuff, and we need to get the smaller communities to rally around their local businesses. When we did burgers, a small restaurant in Bremen won; and when we did tacos, it was a small place in Plymouth.”
And the smallest of the small would be Wedgewood Brewing Company in Middlebury, which is putting its Pumpkin Guts Ale in the competition, according to co-owner Cody Higgins.
“We opened three years ago and even made Time magazine our second year because of our building and the craft beer explosion. ... Since then we have gone from 15 maximum occupancy to 45, with a beer garden, too.”
Higgins said Wedgewood started with just a one-barrel brewhouse, but is now “opening a second location just for production. All of our marketing is through social media, but we just had our third annual Wedgestock Music Festival. We had 2,200 come out for that, and the whole town is about 4,500.”
He said the beers are themed around music. “My dad [co-owner Chris Higgins] started brewing beer in his garage in 2006. Most rock bands started in a garage, and we did too,”
As for the competition, he said, “I think its a great thing. It’s kind of like having an election ... but more fun.”
Andy Walton, co-owner and brewmaster of Crooked Ewe Brewery and Ale House in South Bend agreed.
“They came to me and asked about doing this and I said yes. We do almost no marketing except social media and word of mouth and we’re doing very well so far.”
Asked if his Glasgow Butcher Scotch Ale would win, Walton smiled and said, “We’ll see. But we’re all friends in this business so I don’t really care if we win. We’re just a bunch of easy-going guys trying to steal ideas from each other.”
James Danforth, brewery manager at Evil Czech Brewery and Public House in Mishawaka said no one loses.
“Winning is not the point,” he said. “It’s just promoting the industry and these small local brewers, and having some fun with it.”
Evil Czech, a very traditional brewery, is offering its Hills-N-Hollers brown ale in the competition, he said.
“We specialize in lagers; we have a lagering tank and most small brewers don’t want to invest in them and then take the time to let the beer clarify. It’s an art to do that style of brewing.”
Still, winning couldn’t hurt, according to Rick Orta of Studebaker Brewing in South Bend.
“We’re a small brewery open one year this month,” he said. “We have three staples Champion IPA, Skyhawk Juicy IPA and our Avant Amber. For the competition we are putting up our Imperial Birthday Cake Stout. Winning this is the plan,” he said with a smile.
The Northern Indiana Tourism Development Commission and Indiana Dunes Tourism are sponsoring the competition, which allows voters to vote once per registered email. Everyone who votes also has a chance to win a $25 gift certificate to three of their favorite participating breweries.
BEER WARS COMPETITORS
Burn ‘Em Brewing, Michigan City - Red Zeppelin English-style red ale
Zorn Brew Works, Michigan City - Excelsior Pumpkin Ale
Chesterton Brewery, Chesterton - Oktoberfest
Four Fathers Brewing, Valparaiso - Balhalla imperial stout
Ironwood Brewing, Valparaiso - Henry Baker Brown Düsseldorf altbier
Crooked Ewe Brewery & Ale House, South Bend - Glasgow Butcher Scotch Ale
South Bend Brew Works, South Bend - Crimson & Cream Red IPA
Studebaker Brewing, South Bend - Imperial Birthday Cake Stout
Evil Czech Brewery and Public House, Mishawaka - Hills-N-Hollers American brown ale
Bare Hands Brewery, Granger - Drain the Swamp DIPA
Iechyd Da Brewing, Elkhart - Breakfast Cookies Milk Stout
Wedgewood Brewing, Middlebury - Pumpkin Guts Ale
Ruhe 152, Nappanee - Draper barrel-aged barleywine
You can vote for your favorite at IndianasCoolNorth.com/BeerWars
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.