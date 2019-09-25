MERRILLVILLE — Ten organizations received donations from NIPSCO’s annual Charity of Choice program to help assist the organizations in serving seniors in their local communities – an effort that was selected and driven by employees. This past summer, NIPSCO employees helped raise $90,000, along with the company’s commitment to match $50,000, for a grand total of $140,000.
NIPSCO hosted numerous fundraising events throughout the summer to help drive donations, including a NIPSCO t-shirt/sweatshirt sale, golf outing, clay shoot, ice cream social, regional bike/run/walk event, clothing and accessories sale, and friends and family day.
“The aging population within northern Indiana is significant and growing, and we’re thrilled our employees chose to support our local seniors in this fun and meaningful way,” said Violet Sistovaris, Executive Vice President and NIPSCO President. “We’re honored to contribute to organizations who provide critical services to area seniors as part of NIPSCO’s Charity of Choice campaign.”
This year’s beneficiary organizations include:
• Aging & In-Home Services, Fort Wayne
• Alzheimer’s Association, Northern Indiana
• Alzheimer’s Association, Northwest Indiana
• Area Five Agency
• LaGrange County Council on Aging
• Meals on Wheels of Northwest Indiana
• Noble County Council on Aging
• Porter County Aging & Community Services
• REAL Services, South Bend
• White County Council on Aging
For more information on other ways NIPSCO serves our communities, visit NIPSCO.com/GivingBack
