NEW PRAIRIE PAYS TRIBUTE TO JAKE

Submitted photo / New Prairie High SchoolNew Prairie High School HOSA members, students and staff recently set aside a day to honor and remember the life of Jake West, a La Porte High School student who died at football practice in 2013 from an undetected heart condition. He was the inspiration for the Play for Jake Foundation, which encourages heart screenings for youth. Some students wore La Porte High sweatshirts, while others wore shirts reading “The Risk is Real. The Solution is Simple. Get Screened.” 

