New Citizen

Heidi Evelyn Seymour
Adam and Sarah Seymour, La Porte, are the proud parents of a baby girl, Heidi Evelyn Seymour.
She was born July 13, 2019 at 2:23 p.m. at La Porte Hospital. She weighed 8 pounds, 7 ounces and was 20 1/2 inches.
She joins Avery, 3, and Levi, 21 months.
Her grandparents are John and Cindy Wooden, La Porte and Pat Seymour, La Porte.
