New Citizen

Carson Chong Curtis
Hui Chong and Andrew Curtis, Modesto, California, are the proud parents of a baby boy, Carson Chong Curtis.
He was born March 19, 2019 at Doctors Hospital 1441 Florida Ave., Modesto, California. He weighed 9 pounds.
His grandparents are Larry and Gayle Curtis, La Porte and Ah See Chong and Chai Hong Ooi, Kedah, Malaysia.
