NAACP, MCCSSAAM host 'Harriet' screening

MICHIGAN CITY — More than 70 Michigan City High School freshmen attended the movie “Harriet” at AMC Theatres in Michigan City to learn about history and why it is still meaningful today.
“Harriet depicts the heroic story of Harriet Tubman, from her escape from slavery through the dangerous missions she led to liberate hundreds of slaves through the Underground Railroad,” according to LaTonya Troutman, spokeswoman for the NAACP La Porte County Branch 3061.
The field trip was sponsored by the NAACP and the Michigan City Commission on the Social Status of African-American Males.
Following the movie, Troutman and NAACP representative Reamon Webster led the students in a discussion.
“The movie was very impactful,” Troutman said. “Students applauded several times and were moved emotionally by what they saw.”
Webster, who chairs a new NAACP initiative called ACT-SO (Afro-Academic, Cultural, and Scientific Olympics) said the NAACP plans to mentor and engage more MCHS students this school year through the program, which offers 32 competitions in STEM, the humanities, business, and performing, visual and culinary arts.
“We’ll be pairing interested students with mentors in these fields to help them create a project,” Webster said. “We hope it will provide an opportunity for students to visualize success and then work to achieve it.”
Freshmen who attended the movie are involved in the MCHS P.A.C.K. (Prepare-Achieve-College/Career-Knowledge) Academy, a small learning community at the school which emphasizes academic growth, with a focus on reading, math, study and organizational skills.
P.A.C.K. Academy teachers include Julie Geyer, Lynne Clinkert, Heather Drake, Sam Puchalski and Tammy Rinker.
“The field trip to see ‘Harriet’ was a fantastic opportunity for our students to learn about past brave leaders,” according to Geyer, who was instrumental in organizing the experience.
“Now, thanks to the NAACP, our students can be matched with mentors to help them grow into brave heroes for the future,” she said.
—From staff reports
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.