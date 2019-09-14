Museum welcomes Hockett in recognition of new display

La PORTE — A big welcome was given to La Porte artist Roland Hockett on his recent visit to La Porte and to the La Porte County Historical Society Museum, which is currently exhibiting his artwork.
Hockett recently donated some of his art to the La Porte County Historical Society. Hockett toured the exhibition of his work at the Museum on Aug. 15, and was then honored at a reception hosted by Gerald and Kay Kabelin on Aug. 16.
During the visit, he shared his stories behind the art pieces, the Museum said.
Approximately 30 works by Hockett will be on display at the La Porte County Historical Society Museum until Oct. 8. They include multi-media, copper work, paintings, and sketches, both framed and unframed. Hockett’s works have been installed in the Florida Supreme Court, the Panama City Florida International Airport, and the U.S. Embassy in Costa Rica. He has produced works for many collections in the United States and abroad.
Hockett’s 16-foot sculpture "New Liberty III" was accepted for installation in the Canary Islands of Spain; however, the tragic events of Sept. 11, 2001, in New York City changed the plans for the sculpture, and, instead, it remained in Florida.
Hockett was born in La Porte and was a 1956 graduate of La Porte High School. He spent the majority of his career as an art professor at Gulf Coast College in Panama City, Florida. Hockett earned a Master of Fine Arts degree from Indiana University and then taught at La Porte High School for three years before moving to Florida. He has been a practicing artist for more than 60 years. He continues to create works of art in his Panama City studio.
The La Porte County Historical Society Museum is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. It is located at 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte. Call 324-6767 if you have any questions.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.