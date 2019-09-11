La PORTE — Did you know that “Garfield,” “Raggedy Ann,” “Clifford, the Big Red Dog” and even “Dick, Jane and Sally” were all born in Indiana?
Come hear more fascinating facts about Indiana authors and their world-renowned works in a presentation by La Porte County Historical Society President Bruce Johnson.
The La Porte County Historical Society Museum will present Johnson's talk on Saturday at 1 p.m. Regular museum admission fees apply (adults $5, 60 and over $4, children free). There is no extra charge for the presentation.
Besides James Whitcomb Riley and Booth Tarkington (included in museum’s exhibit The Golden Age: Indiana Literature during September), the audience will learn about Theodore Dreiser, Kurt Vonnegut, Lew Wallace, Jessamyn West, Gene Stratton-Porter, Lloyd Douglas and other best-selling and award-winning writers.
The exhibit The Golden Age: Indiana Literature (1880-1920) is running now through Sept. 28 at the museum. The exhibition, drawn from collections at the Indiana Historical Society, the Indiana State Library, and Indiana University’s Lilly Library, explores the period in Indiana literature from 1880 through 1920, during which Hoosier authors achieved both national prominence and popular acclaim.
A 1947 study found that Indiana authors ranked second to New York in the number of bestsellers produced in the previous 40 years.
For more information, contact 324-6767 or info@laportecountyhistory.org or stop by the museum at 2405 Indiana Ave., La Porte.
