WESTVILLE — MSD of New Durham Township has announced new educators.
Kyle Dean is the new Middle School and High School Assistant Principal. Dean, 32, of Valparaiso, previously taught Biology, AP Biology and Earth and Space from 2018-19 at Westville High School; Biology and Earth Systems from 2014-18 at Brownsburg High School; and Anatomy Physiology from 2012-14 at Cascade High School. He has an M.Ed. in School Administration and Supervision from Indiana State University (2015), a B.S. in Secondary Education from Indiana University Northwest (2012); and graduated with Academic Honors from Portage High School (2005).
Andrew Eubank is the new Athletic Director/Transportation Coordinator. Eubank, 33, of Chesterton, previously taught at Michigan City High School from 2012-19, teaching Health and PE for four years and Alternative Ed for three years. He has a B.S. in Health and Kinesiology from Purdue University (2012).
Candace Archer is the new K-12 Music Teacher. Archer, 37, of Michigan City, previously taught K-8 General Music at Aspire Charter Academy, Gary, for three years; K-8 General Music at Munster Schools, Munster, Indiana, for one semester; 5-8 Choir at Dickinson Fine Arts Academy, South Bend, for two years; and K-6 General Music at Michigan City Area Schools, Michigan City, for four years. She has a Bachelor of Music Education from Valparaiso University.
