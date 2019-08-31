Mr. and Mrs. Richard Stombaugh will celebrate 65 years of marriage on Sept. 4, 2019.
High school sweethearts, Mr. Stombaugh and the former Joan Hartig were married at St. Peter's Church in La Porte, Indiana.
Richard proudly served 20 plus years on the Valparaiso Fire Department, rising to the rank of Assistant Fire Chief before retiring.
Joan worked 20 years for the Valparaiso School system in the food service department.
The Stombaughs are members of St. Paul's Catholic Church in Valparaiso, Indiana.
Richard and Joan are the parents of Christine (Len) Guzek of Phoenix Arizona, their dearly missed sons Brian and Bruce Stombaugh, daughter-in-law Julie and grandson Daniel, both of Valparaiso, Indiana.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.