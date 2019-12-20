MQTT-U students return from immersion in Spain

MICHIGAN CITY — For the third straight year, academic advisor Tracy Wagner spent her Thanksgiving holiday by leading a group of Marquette Catholic University High School students through the many sights of Barcelona, Spain.
This year, the cohort was made up of nine first-year students: Lukas Balling, Paige Burroughs, Sydney Burroughs, Sydney Carr, Emily Farkas, Molly Mason, Emily Silvas, Augustus Smith and Elizabeth Wadle.
According to Marquette, the weeklong immersion was a chance for the students to broaden their perspectives and abandon their comfort zones.
“For many students, this trip is their first time outside the United States,” Wagner said. “Our partnership with Hamelin Laie has made for some incredible experiences.”
Hamelin Laie International School, Marquette’s sister school near Barcelona, educates children from infancy through the secondary level.
During their trip, Marquette students toured Placa de Gracia, La Pedrera – Casa Mila, La Rambla, St. Joseph Market – La Boqueria, Catedral de Barcelona, and Plaza Real – Barcelona, and this was in the first day alone.
Over the remainder of the week, the Blazers visited Sagrada Familia, Arc de Triomf, Plaza Jaume, Colon Monument, Picasso Museum, Born Market Cultural Center, and Basilica de Santa Maria del Mar in addition to shadowing peers at Hamelin Laie. They frequently traveled by train or bus and tried the local cuisine – typically later than what they’re accustomed to.
After a full seven days, the group returned home, having experienced a crash course on European culture.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.