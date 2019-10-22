Move your perennials before winter

Now is the perfect time to start moving your perennials around the yard if you have been wanting to.
During the summer when most of our flowers are in full bloom, it is usually too risky to dig anything up without having to babysit it for the next few months to ensure that it survives. Heat is never a friend to anything that has just had its feeder roots potentially cut. The only solution for that would be shade, and a complete lack of wind. Well that and a lot of water.
During the winter the ground is usually frozen, and you would be lucky to be able to even get a shovel to break through more than a few inches of the soil. And pulling roots or should I say trying to pull roots out of the ground are probably going to end up with you in a great deal of pain, and your plants not getting a good start in the ground. If winter is the only time you have, then once you remove your plant(s), throw down a tarp in your garage or basement and pot your plants up in some potting soil and keep watered until the weather warms up enough for them to be planted outdoors.
Spring is the second-best time to move plants around, but if it is a plant that will be blooming anytime soon you could sacrifice it blooming that year due to the stress plants go through when being transplanted. No worries though, it will bloom again, just most likely not that year.
Waiting until the fall would be the best time ever if you can do so. However sometimes there are reasons that you absolutely must dig up plants at other times of the year, such as if you are moving and want to take your beautiful hydrangea with you. Anytime the weather is warm enough, be sure to hydrate your plants thoroughly in the days prior to moving them. This will make the soil around them easier to work in as well as minimize some of the stress on your plants.
If you have a place already in mind for where you are replanting your plants, pre-dig those holes before you even start to remove the plant from the ground. The quicker it can go from soil to soil the better. Another thing you can do before moving plants is to prune them back, You never want to remove more than a third of a plant at any given time but you can go and give your plants what I consider a good haircut before digging it out of the ground. Once your plant is back in the ground be sure to water, water, water it.
If possible, keep an eye on it by checking it every few days for the first couple weeks to make sure that it is looking to be taking root. During the winter you may need to check occasionally during freezing thawing episodes to make sure that items are not heaving from the ground. If they do, try to push them back in and make sure the roots are still covered in soil.
My plan is to start digging plants this week and have everything finished by the weekend. If we have a rainy day that would be even better and save me some time on watering. Then come spring everything will be where it needs to be and I can focus on getting my garden planted and just adding annuals to fill in the gaps.
Sacha Burns is an organic gardener and owner of Sunkissed Organics in Pinola. She may be reached at sachabrittburns@yahoo.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.