I am taken aback whenever I encounter locals who are unfamiliar with Monday Musicale. After all, the organization has existed in Michigan City since 1909! As we observe its 110th anniversary, let me take this opportunity to introduce Monday Musicale to the community at large.
At the turn of the 20th century, when people often entertained themselves by reading, singing, or playing an instrument, there was a growing interest in providing cultural activities in Michigan City. To that end, 20 young women met on Dec. 7, 1909, to organize The Music Study Club, with Miss Gertrude Moritz as its first president. Monthly meetings were held in members’ homes and membership was limited to 20. Meetings began with the reading of an essay on a prescribed topic, followed by a musical program. Responding to requests from people unable to perform, 10 “associate memberships” were added in 1921. By 1926, after two name changes, the club was renamed “The Michigan City Monday Musicale”. As membership grew, club meetings were moved to local churches. It wasn’t until 1975 that men were allowed to join!
Today, meetings take place (unless otherwise announced) at 7 p.m on the fourth Monday of the month, September through May, at First Presbyterian Church, 121 W. Ninth St., Michigan City. Monday Musicale is an affiliate of the National Federation of Music Clubs. Our purpose is to encourage local musicians to use their talents and to increase musical interest and awareness in our community.
Two-thirds of our approximately 60 members are active members, chosen by audition and required to perform on at least one program per year. While associate members do not perform, they assist with refreshments and have the opportunity to host a monthly program or to serve as an officer. The group is comprised of vocalists and instrumentalists who play banjo, cello, clarinet, flute, guitar, oboe, organ, piano, saxophone, trumpet, viola and violin. Most reside in La Porte and Porter Counties.
Each year, the program committee chooses a theme around which all monthly programs are planned. The theme for 2019-20 is American Values Among Musical Genres. Following are the dates and topics of each monthly program: Sept. 23 – Movies; Oct. 28 – Opera; Nov. 25 – Country & Folk; Jan. 27 – Sacred; Feb. 24 – Broadway (closed meeting); March 23 – Jazz; April 19 — Student Awards Competition for musicians in grades 4-12, May 3 – Scholarship & Awards Concert, featuring competition winners; June 1 – Americana & Patriotic.
Guests are welcome at our monthly programs. Come check us out! For more information, contact Ange Benz at (219) 874-3754 or Sue Cassler at 362-1421.
— submitted by Sue Cassler
