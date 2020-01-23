MICHIGAN CITY — Members and friends of Monday Musicale will meet on Jan. 27 at First Presbyterian Church, 121 W. Ninth St., Michigan City, beginning at 7 p.m.
Program chair Bev Griffith will host an evening of sacred music “embodying American Values (this year’s theme) in different musical genres, from Gregorian chant, to Liszt, to traditional hymns.” The public is invited to attend. While there is no admission charge, any donations will support the group’s youth scholarship fund.
