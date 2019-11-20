Miriam Benedict Chapter of the NSDAR marks 90 years

La PORTE — The Miriam Benedict Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution has announced the celebration of their 90th year of organization.
The NSDAR, organized in 1890 and with close to 1,000,000 world-wide members, has always had the mission to promote historic preservation, education and patriotism. Any woman 18 years or older, who can prove a family decedent played a part as a patriot of the American Revolution is eligible to join.
The La Porte chapter was organized on November 1929. Its first elected Regent was Della M. Angell who served from 1929-31.
The chapter was named for Miriam Benedict, who is considered the first white family to settle in La Porte County. She was originally from Durham, New York. Miriam and husband, Stephen Benedict settled near Ottawa, Illinois. Stephen died in November 1828, leaving his wife a widow with seven underage children. Illinois laws required that the seven minor children be placed in other homes.
Miriam Benedict packed up her family and headed for Fort Dearborn (Chicago) in February 1829. It was decided to keep traveling east and on March 15, 1929 the family decided to settle and homestead near the present town of Westville, Indiana. At this point in time, Indiana had already becomes the 19th state in 1816. But this northwest area of Indiana was still considered part of Indian Territory and unsettled land. A "mighty" pioneering woman, Miriam Benedict proved to be.
The Miriam Benedict Chapter is proud of its 90 years of community involvement in La Porte County.
Up until Feb. 6, the organization had five living past Regents. Their current Regent, Luanne Hayter Long, has had the longest consecutive term of six years. Laura Ann Rikes Smyrl (deceased February 2019) was also Regent for three terms, but not consecutively. The other living Regents all have served two terms each: Daisy Hepler, Sheila Pressel and Carol Sanderson.
They continue to be a service volunteer organization. The organization has assisted in blood drives, La Porte Veterans Day celebrations, veteran dental exams, visitation in local senior centers for Valentine’s Day, Good Citizen Award Essay Contest to for a senior scholarship, an annual eighth grade top ranked American History Contest for the top three students, school visits on American history, The Constitution and Bill of Rights, La Porte Historical Museum programming, Pioneer Land classroom tours, cemetery markings of Revolutionary veterans local graves, conservation projects, the state-wide collection of clothes/food and in many other ways for our La Porte County and the State of Indiana.
For local women who may have a Revolutionary patriot in their lineage or are seeking to trace their family connection, they may contact the organization for more information at miriambenedict.dar1929@gmail.com.
Guests are always welcome to attend their meetings. The next meeting is Dec. 5. at 12:30 p.m. at Brentwood Assisted Living. RSVP is necessary as a luncheon will be provided for $6-$7. There will be no meetings for the months of January and February. Should you want to attend in March or another meeting, email their contact information.
