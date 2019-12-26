$16 million gift to improve Catholic schools across region

HAMMOND — Back in October, The Bruce and Beth White Family Foundation pledged a $16 million gift over 10 years to the Big Shoulders Fund, a charitable organization that lends support to elementary schools and high schools that serve students from low-income upbringings.
“The missions of Big Shoulders Fund and the Catholic Diocese of Gary align in our passionate commitment to educational excellence,” said Joseph J. Majchrowicz, superintendent of schools for the Catholic Diocese of Gary (which covers Marquette Catholic High School), during an event at Casimir School in Hammond. “We know that education is a critical economic driver and the potential to powerfully impact communities. Ultimately, the presence of Big Shoulders Fund will make a positive impact on the long-term viability of Catholic schools in the region, thus preserving choice for thousands of families.”
For Big Shoulders Fund, a Chicago-based group, this gift brought them into new territory in providing quality, values-based education for children, Marquette Catholic High School said in a release.
Since its inception in 1986, the Joseph Cardinal Bernardin-inspired group has raised more than $340 million, supported 75 Chicago-area schools, and served more than 20,000 students. By focusing on four paramount areas – scholarships and enrichment, academic programs, leadership development, and operational improvements – Big Shoulders Fund has assisted partner schools in consistently outperforming local and national averages in elementary reading and mathematics.
According to Marquette, the White Family and Big Shoulders Fund earmarked 10 elementary and high schools across the Diocese to receive immediate operational support and academic programming assistance: St. Casimir School (Hammond), Bishop Noll Institute (Hammond), St. John the Baptist Catholic School (Whiting), St. Stanislaus School (East Chicago), St. John Bosco School (Hammond), St. Thomas More School (Munster), Our Lady of Grace School (Highland), St. Mary School (Crown Point), Aquinas Catholic Community School (Merrillville), and Andrean High School (Merrillville).
While the initial direct aid is concentrated in Lake County, supplemental support will strengthen Diocesan institutions across the entire region in the form of professional development, Marquette said in a release. Big Shoulders Fund’s Leadership Development Programs (LDP) and Teacher Development Programs (TDP) enable participants to receive tuition assistance toward a master’s degree, and engage in ongoing training and mentoring.
In total, 20 Catholic schools serving nearly 6,000 students will benefit from the White Family’s contribution. Currently, 14 of Marquette’s 20 full-time teachers possess advanced degrees.
