UNION MILLS — The 33rd Mill Pond Festival is history and so many memories were made.
Twenty-five people showed up for the Lions Club sponsored races to start the day and it just got better! The parade from the fire station to the park was enjoyed by the onlookers who lined the street of our community. Everybody got into the act! We were blessed with wonderful weather.
Food and craft vendors showed their wares, Scott Rosenbaum and Doug Church filled the pavilion with wonderful renditions of songs, the IDOL Contest was a hit, bands were enjoyed and the people were satisfied.
Lots of little faces were painted, Bouncies were busy, the bull bucked appropriately, seats in "the garden" were filled, and old favorite features showed up.
A nice crowd attended the church service in the pavilion Sunday morning. People gathered in the Conservation Club house for their morning "pancakes and more" while the many old cars came. Motor cycles were a good addition to judging this year. Having the golf shoot out on the pond is a favorite every year.
Speaking of the pond the fireworks this year were exceptional. They were set off from a barge on the pond for 25 minutes and truly were fantastic! Love to hear the "ohs and ahs" from the crowd with each burst of color reflected on the pond and into the sky!
The bands all day were enjoyed by toe tapping crowds and many danced the night away under the stars. The chicken, hamburgers, corn on the cob and a couple of others ran out of food which indicates that it was satisfying.
The thanks of the community go to the committee who engineered the whole shebang. Job well done! This article could go on for days but we will be satisfied with our own memories. We want to sincerely thank each of you who came and mark your calendars (and pray for the weather) next year for the 34th annual Mill Pond Fest on that fourth weekend in August when Union Mills welcomes you to our town.
—submitted by Mary Deering
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.