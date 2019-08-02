Mill Creek Community Lions Mid-Summer Shootout winners named

Submitted photoPictured, from left, are the three winners of the Mill Creek Community Lions Mid-Summer Shoot-out 3 point compeition held July 27 at the American Legion ball court in Fish Lake: Al Chlupacek of Indianapolis, winner of the open class competition; Mitch Chlupacek of Indianapolis, winner of the middle school competition; and Spencer Noveroske of La Porte, winner of the high school competition.

Mill Creek Community Lions Mid-Summer Shootout winners named

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.