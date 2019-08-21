MICHIGAN CITY — The Michigan City Art League has announced its fall session of classes.
Every year since 1932 the Art League has been a source of art learning in the community. Annual membership dues are $25, and each semester class fee (for 12 weeks) is $35.
Classes are held on Tuesday evenings from 6:30-9 p.m. Its studio is in the Faith City school building just to the north of the Faith City Assembly of God Church, 1314 W. Woodland Ave., Michigan City.
Membership and class fees may be paid to the Art League, P.O. Box 9720, Michigan City, IN 46360 or paid the ﬁrst day of class. Please arrive by 6:15 p.m. — spots ﬁll up fast. For more information or if you are planning on joining for the ﬁrst time, contact Betty Thomas at (219) 877-5343.
The schedule of classes is as follows:
• Sept. 3 — Kris Cook — “Oh My Gouache!” Participants will learn what the medium is, historical uses, techniques and observe a short demonstration. They will paint a small painting with gouache.
• Sept. 10 and 17 — Susan Rosso — “Creating Realistic Paintings with Oils.” Suzie Rosso will share how color works to create distance on a ﬂat canvas, and add brilliance to your subject. Sept. 10 will be a landscape and Sept 17 will be a ﬂoral. Subject for both weeks will be provided. Students just need to bring their paints and brushes.
• Sept. 24 — Paul Ortega — “Outer Space in Alcohol Inks.” We will explore Alcohol Inks and outer space for a fun experience out of this world.
• Oct. 1 — Pat Herman — “Ink/Watercolor Expressions.” Herman will explore combining ink and watercolor painting. She will demonstrate drawing in ink, and then adding watercolor to complete the painting, and reversely, adding ink to a watercolor.
• Oct. 8 and 15 — Susan Hughes — “How to Work with Compliments!” Hughes will ﬁrst show practicing with primary colors and then how to paint a simple picture using complimentary colors.
• Oct. 22 — Dale Cooper — “Fun with Flowers.” Cooper will demonstrate how artwork can be turned into fun wall decor. Paper ﬂowers can be created with either current artwork or decorated after the fact.
• Oct. 29 — Madeleine Schooley — “Awesome Acrylics.” Acrylic is a very versatile medium with which to paint. Artists will be introduced to various acrylic techniques to use in their works.
• Nov. 5 and 12 — Laura Krenz — “More FUN with Scratchboard Drawing.” Instructor Laura Krentz returns to share more fun in creating scratchboard drawings. Whether this is your ﬁrst experience or you have created a scratchboard before, you will enjoy the uniqueness of this drawing medium. The exploration will include using a metallic scratchboard.
• Nov. 19 — Review of semester and paintings. Also an auction of art related items.
