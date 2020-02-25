Snow during the morning will transition to snow showers during the afternoon. High near 30F. Winds N at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of snow 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
WALKERTON — John Glenn School Corp. has announced that the 2019 Falcon Award was awarded to Lloyd Meyer posthumously. Meyer was a well loved and integral part of John Glenn sports and the band program.
Over the past 10 years, Meyer was always available to help out with anything and anywhere he was needed. He was a bus driver and was consistently willing to drive students and athletes to their games.
