MICHIGAN CITY — Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) Drill Team hosted and won a military drill meet on Oct. 26 at MCHS.
The Wolves defeated five other schools in the competition, which featured eight different events, MCJROTC said in a release. Five schools from Chicago were unable to participate due to the Chicago teachers strike. MCHS was led by Cadets Maj. Thomas Mizer, 2nd Lts. Jessica Wilhelm and Julia Ringstad, and Sgt. Josh Wilhelm, who commanded their units to first place finishes.
“This was a good way for us to start our drill season,” said Senior Marine Instructor Maj. Tom McGrath. “However, we still have much that needs improving if we want to again qualify for the Marine National Championship meet.” MCHS has qualified the last two years for that competition.
Master Sgt. Jeff Benak, the Marine instructor, praised the cadets for their preparation. “This is very early in the year to have a drill meet. For our cadets to be ready and be competitive tells much about their desire to excel.”
The events, place and commanders were:
n Unarmed Regulation – 1st Place – Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Jessica Wilhelm
n Armed Regulation – 1st Place – Cadet Captain Thomas Mizer
n Color Guard A – 1st Place – Cadet 2nd Lieutenant Julia Ringstad
n Color Guard B – 1st Place – Cadet Sergeant Josh Wilhelm
n Armed Exhibition – 2nd Place – Cadet 1st Lieutenant Bohdan Walker
n Unarmed Exhibition – 2nd Place – Cadet Sergeant Destiny Gonzalez
n Inspection – 3rd Place – Cadet Captain Thomas Mizer
n First year – 3rd Place – Cadet Corporal Declan Rice
The Wolves next meet will be at Benito Juarez High School in Chicago on Nov. 16.
