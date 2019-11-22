La PORTE — The Michigan City High School (MCHS) Marine Corps Junior Reserve Officer Training Corps (MCJROTC) honored the U. S. Marine Corps by conducting a military ball to celebrate the Marine Corps’ 244th birthday at the Pine Grove Banquet Hall in La Porte on Nov. 8.
According to Senior Marine Instructor Maj. Tom McGrath, cadets executed the same ceremony that Marines around the world conduct on or near Nov. 10, the day the Marine Corps was founded as the nation prepared to go to war with Great Britain.
“Every Marine knows that this is the time of the year when we remember what being a Marine is all about,” McGrath said. “Those time-tested values of honor, courage and commitment are the same values that we try to instill into our cadets.”
Master Sgt. Jeff Benak, the Marine instructor, complimented the cadets on their conduct of the ceremony and the festivities that followed.
“Our cadets really represented our school very well,” he said. “The ceremony was dignified, and the cadets acted very maturely throughout the evening.”
In addition to honoring the Marine Corps, the cadets also participated in three ceremonies honoring veterans, one of which was on Veterans Day at MCHS in front of veterans, students and staff.
The cadets will be competing in a military drill meet on Dec. 7 at Portage. They are hoping to build momentum to win the sectional championship on Feb. 22 at Purdue University in West Lafayette. If they do win that meet, they will compete for the Marine championship held in Daytona Beach, Florida.
